Kasen Turner, 37, of Buffalo, New York, and Vincent McCabe, 40, of Lockton, New York, are facing additional felony charges after allegedly evading law enforcement during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 59, north of Lufkin Thursday, a press release states.
Texas Department of Safety troopers and investigators determined that while McCabe and Turner were evading arrest, they allegedly discarded more than four pounds of methamphetamine onto the side of the highway.
