Lufkin police arrested Alice Jefferson, 49, of Lufkin, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she stabbed or cut someone around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Pleasant Drive, according to a police report.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.