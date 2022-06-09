Lufkin police arrested a man on a charge of tampering with evidence after he exited a vehicle during a traffic stop, started walking away and broke a crack pipe on the ground in an attempt to hide it in the 1200 block of South Chestnut Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
