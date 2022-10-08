The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Shakire Martin, 20, address unavailable, warrant for two counts of abandoning/endangering a child without intent to return; Ashley Denise Montgomery, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Akio Deshawn Woods, 33, of Lufkin, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a penalty group 2 controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, resisting arrest, search or transport, criminal mischief causing damages valued between $100 and $750 and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Quavori Ramon Garrett, 26, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon with a previous conviction.
