Neither the Lufkin Police, nor the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office released a media report on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Friday or early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Earnest Bernard Jackson, 36, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, second offense; Efrain Carmona Acosta, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of assault/family violence, class c; and Clinton Gary Polk, 54, of Lufkin, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, interference with an emergency call and possession of marijuana.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Alberto Jesus Fajardo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Friday or early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Seneca Cholla Mason, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on warrants for possession of marijuana, assault/family violence causing bodily injury to a family member and two counts of bail jumping or failure to appear; and Pedro Pablo Nolasco, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more time, and on an ICE hold.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Dante John Cintula, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 212 inmates as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.