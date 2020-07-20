Lufkin police cited a man for possession of drug paraphernalia after finding a marijuana rolling paper in his white 2013 Chevrolet sedan around 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of South First Street.
———
Updated: July 20, 2020 @ 5:37 am
If you know of something we're not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
