Lufkin police responding to a report of suspicious activity around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Southpark Drive arrested Michael D. Boddie, 47, of Lufkin, on charges of criminal trespass and theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
We listen to local police and fire departments' scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight.
