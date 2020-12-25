The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Erik Lemond Jones, 42, of Lufkin, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; Robert Dejuan Rogers, 31, of Lufkin, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a penalty group 2 controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and warrants for two counts of the possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance; and Ernest Curtis Aldridge, 59, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
