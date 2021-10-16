The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Oscar Segura, 35, of Lufkin, assault of a family/household member while impeding breath/circulation and a warrant for assault of a family/household member while impeding breath/circulation; Garrett William McElroy, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; Ronald Tyrone Murphy Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Orlandos Wiley, 52, of Lufkin, warrants for theft of property less than $2,500 with two prior convictions, failure to identify/giving false/fictitious information, bail jumping and failure to appear, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and two counts of no drivers license; and Stephanie Holland, 30, of Diboll, criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/superfund/infrastructure.
