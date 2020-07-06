Lufkin police cited a woman for theft after she tried to steal $85 worth of groceries from Walmart around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Thirty minutes later, police cited another woman for theft after she tried to steal $42 worth of groceries from the store.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.