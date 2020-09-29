Lufkin police arrested Christopher Howell, 28, of Lufkin, on warrants after being caught shoplifting ribeye steaks at HEB around 7:05 p.m Sunday, according to a police report.
Police arrested Stephen Delfraisse, 31, of Nacogdoches, for DWI after being found passed out in his vehicle following an accident in the 1200 block of Ellen Trout Drive at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
