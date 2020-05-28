Bobby Joe Marze, 57, of Lufkin, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance PG1 and possession of a controlled substance PG3 after a deputy made a traffic stop and found Marze had an active warrant.
Kristen Mae-Marie Burns, 29, of Huntington, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after deputies responded to a residence in the 400 block of Red Maple regarding warrants service.
Julian Michael Luman, 26, of Lufkin, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass after deputies responded to a report of a family member who arrived at a man’s residence in the 200 block of Hughes Road who appeared to be intoxicated and was banging on the front door refusing to leave.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Mt. Carmel Road between a couple in their front yard. They determined the disturbance was verbal only and no offense had occurred. Both parties were separated.
A woman in the 2500 block of FM 328 reported someone she knows whom she has a protective order against is sending her threatening messages through social media.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Quinnon Gardner, age unavailable, Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated; Blanca Alvarez, age unavailable, Lufkin, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury; Tony Lee Ady Jr., 34, Lufkin, on a warrant for parole violation/robbery of habitation.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Tucker Womack, 22, of Huntington, on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and Blake Anthony Bordelon, 40, Lufkin, on warrants for continuous violation of certain court orders and bond conditions.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Tristan Richard Medina, age unavailable, of Montgomery, on a charge of public intoxication.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Kamran Khalitovich Aliyev, 29, of Hollywood, Florida, on charges of driving while intoxicated and possession of controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 208 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.
