The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Damien Deshawn Castle, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for assault of date/family/household member with weapon and abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence; and Charlie Duncan Jr., age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Christopher Daniel Holeman, 36, of Diboll, warrant for theft of property, two counts of illegal burning and four counts of driving while license invalid; Jose Luis Hernandez Jr., age unavailable, of Diboll, public intoxication; Stacy Alan Vaughn, 38, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance; Charles L. Mann Jr., age unavailable, of Diboll, public intoxication; and Anthony Wright, 48, of Nacogdoches, public intoxication.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Justin Blake Bean, 50, of Lufkin, Monday on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Brian Lafleur, age unavailable, of Lufkin, Tuesday on a warrant for theft by check.
The Angelina County Jail housed 203 inmates as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.
