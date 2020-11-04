Lufkin police arrested James Goolsby, 65, of Lufkin, on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and public intoxication after a call of him allegedly urinating at the front door of a neighboring space used as an administrative office for a store in the 100 block of North Timberland Drive at 1:55 p.m. Monday, according to a police report.
Police arrested Mohammed Aden, 21, of Lufkin, after he allegedly fled the scene of an accident and then led officers on a five-minute, low-speed (30 mph) pursuit in the 1300 block of Paul Avenue around 2:40 p.m. Monday, according to a police report. After being taken into custody, Aden was allegedly found to be intoxicated, the report states.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.