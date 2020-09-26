Lufkin police arrested Race Armstrong, 29, of Conroe, after he allegedly entered a vacant house to steal the front door in the 2400 block of Atkinson Drive around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Police arrested Christopher Napier, 36, of Port Arthur, for allegedly giving a false name after officers made contact with him due to a report of someone trying to break into a vacant home in the 400 block of Banks Street around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
