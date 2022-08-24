The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Christopher Lee Stevens, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Marquise McFarland, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for judgment for assault causing bodily injury/family violence and bail jumping and failure to appear; Crystal Louise Smith, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for intent to injure a child/elderly/disabled individual and two counts of injury to a child/elderly/disabled individual with intent to cause bodily injury; Ronnie Glenn Robinson, age unavailable, of Hudson, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; John Patrick Poland, 52, of New Caney, warrants for theft of property and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; David Warnell Jones, age unavailable, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for four counts of no driver’s license, three counts of no insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia, displaying expired license plates; and Jacob Robert-Conrad Zawisza, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for no driver’s license, public intoxication, driver with an open container and speeding.
