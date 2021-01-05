Lufkin police arrested Samuel Delgado, 17, of Lufkin, after he allegedly stabbed a family member in the stomach in the 700 block of Lazy Oaks Street about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report. The family member was taken to a hospital for treatment. Delgado was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit, the report states.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.