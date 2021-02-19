The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Kayla Vercher, age unavailable, of Camden Ouachita, Arizona, on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brooke Nicole Hassler, 60, of Lufkin, on a charge of assault by conduct.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Gilberto Castillo-Anaya Jr., 26, of Diboll, on charges of assault/family violence, criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500, possession of marijuana and public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail housed 227 inmates as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
