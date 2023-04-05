The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Jamelle Yantonie Parker, 35, of Amarillo, two counts of robbery (threaten or place in fear), evading arrest detention with a vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant; Ronald Gene Bonham, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrant for harassment; Terry Tyrone Hayter Jr., 30, of Lufkin, displaying expired license plate and warrant for indecent exposure; Pedro Pangelinan Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury/family violence; and Mathew Ray Sandoval, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
