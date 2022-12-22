The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Christopher Michael Luckey, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for violating parole for the unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; Michael Dwayne Gregory Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault family violence; Zacovey Dion Gibson, 47, of Lufkin, two counts of possession of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, possession of a penalty group 3 controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug and unauthorized use of a vehicle; and Rocky Desmond Maxie, 48, of Lufkin, public intoxication and a warrant for assault of a public servant in Austin.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.