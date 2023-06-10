A Diboll man was arrested after two fast food employees at a business in the 300 block of North John Redditt Drive witnessed him touching himself inappropriately around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a Lufkin police report.
Armando Delacruz, 34, was charged with indecent exposure and also had warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of public intoxication, according to Angelina County Jail records.
