A woman damaged a woman’s vehicle during a dispute at 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Homer Boulevard.
A woman trespassed around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Trout Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A woman damaged a woman’s vehicle during a dispute at 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Homer Boulevard.
A woman trespassed around 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Trout Street.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.