The Lufkin Police Department did not release media reports Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 32, of Lufkin, theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two prior convictions and warrants for public intoxication, theft, failure to yield right of way, two counts of no insurance, two counts of driving while license invalid and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and Jucory Devon West, age unavailable, address unavailable, assault of a family/household member impeding breath/circulation; Juan Garcia Rodriguez, 32, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
