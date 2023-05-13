The Lufkin Police Department did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Charles Allen Sheppard, 34, of Houghton, Louisiana, possession of 1-4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and theft of property valued at $100-$750; Roger Alan Clark II, 44, of Alto, failure to identify fugitive by intentionally giving false information and warrants for theft of property valued at $2,500 to $30,000 from a nonprofit; Brittany Heebner, 33, of Bossier City, Louisiana, theft of service valued at $100-$750; Renetta Kay Malone, 54, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and warrants for nine counts of issuing a bad check (under $250); Ronnie Glenn Robinson, 33, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and warrants for possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and possession of 4-200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; Christian Micheal Perez, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication, no driver’s license, two counts of displaying expired license plates, three counts of no insurance and three counts of driving while license invalid; and JR Yates, 33, of Lufkin/Nacogdoches, public intoxication.
