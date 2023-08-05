The Lufkin Police Department did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Artayvian Lashawn Brown, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft of property valued at $100-$750; Mariah Hernandez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for theft of property valued at $2,500-$30,000; Kemone Jose Dickerson, 47, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Lacary Cortes Powell, 44, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for four counts of public intoxication; Jeffery Frank Shepherd, 39, of Lufkin, possession of 1-4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and a warrant for possession of 1-4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; and Lawrence Edward Young, 40, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for two counts of public intoxication.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.