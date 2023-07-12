The Lufkin Police Department did not release media reports Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Monday or early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Jackie Hunter, 64, of Lufkin, assault of a family member causing bodily injury; Osman Dansy Funez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Adelphin Basquet Jr., 39, of Lufkin, criminal trespassing; Azanet Yonay Montoya, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault of a family member by contact; Misty Manausa Alexander, 39, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; Trederrick Sherman, 18, of Crockett, warrants for murder, no driver’s license and a probation violation for resisting an officer; and Raven Danielle Rodgers, age unavailable, of Colmesneil, warrant for theft of property valued at $750-$2,500.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
