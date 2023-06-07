The Lufkin Police Department did not issue media reports Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Javian Lafee Brooks, 44, of Lufkin, warrant for parole violation for evading arrest/detention with a vehicle; Timothy Denerrio Roy, 40, of Lufkin, warrants for assault causing bodily injury/family violence; Charles Michael Weston, 33, of Pollok, criminal trespass; Dezondria Rudeshea Lechey Charlton, 29, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; and Sebastian Munoz, 22, of Lufkin, resisting arrest, search or transport.
