The Lufkin Police Department did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Ruell Roy Wills III, of Lufkin, warrant for credit or debit card abuse; Jamarlon Bernnard Reagan, 31, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Norris Dale McClendon Jr., 35, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Cody Lyn Mangum, 33, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 2 controlled substance; Luke Chandler McMillon, 25, of Lufkin, possession of 2-4 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance and warrants for bond surrender for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance, theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon; Karis Marshall, 20, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; Tracey Lee Colquitt, 47, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for speeding, two counts of displaying expired license plates, three counts of no insurance, five counts of theft and 13 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; Terry Lorenzo Watts, 56, of Lufkin, possession of 4-200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and a warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt for unlawful restraint; and Derica Lasha Coutee, 36, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance.
