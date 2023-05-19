The Lufkin Police Department did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Yolanda Lashae Gardner, 34, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Ashley Nicole Hughes, 26, of Diboll, warrants for theft of less than $20 and two counts of theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two prior convictions; Rozzney Dandra Rogers, 60, of Lufkin, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport; John Frederic Houston, 54, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; and Cesar Alejandro Rojas, 38, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
