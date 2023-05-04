The Lufkin Police Department did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Lyquandlyn Yvette Harper, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for arson and criminal trespass; Miguel Angel Rivera, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for burglary of a vehicle and theft of property valued at $750-$2,500; and Sarah Renee Thompson, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for burglary of a vehicle and theft of property valued at $750-$2,500.
