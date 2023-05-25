The Lufkin Police Department did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Isaiah Murphy, 40, of Lufkin, warrants for interfering with an emergency call and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault; Thomas Elvin Thompson, age unavailable, of Port Lavaca, possession of less than 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; Corwin Alvione Johnson, 46, of Lufkin, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction and warrants for evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction and criminal nonsupport; and Ashton Kuitunen, 30, of Lufkin, warrant for motion to adjudicate guilt for sex offender’s duty to register for life/annually.
