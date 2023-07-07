The Lufkin Police Department did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: William Kincaide Jr, 55, of Lufkin, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, delivery of between .25 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a penalty group 2 controlled substance, two counts of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a handgun; David Alan Drysdale, 58, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Jacob Edward Adams, age unavailable, of Hudson, warrant for theft of property valued at $750-$2,500; Daniel Joseph Hughes, 39, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Juwan Davis, 24, of Lufkin, forgery, resisting arrest, search or transport, and warrants for unlawful restraint, assault against a family member, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license, no insurance, failure to yield right of way while turning left and no driver’s license; and Adam Clark Crews, 36, of Kilgore, on a warrant for three thefts of property and criminal mischief.
