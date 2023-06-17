The Lufkin Police Department did not release reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Thursday or early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Stevinski Antwonne Ford, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for driving while license invalid, forgery of a financial instrument and bail jumping and failure to appear; and Randy Leon Trapp, 38, of Lufkin, possession of more than 400 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.