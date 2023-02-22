The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Lekesha Irene Terry, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm; Ellis Edward Bowen, age unavailable, of Huntington, theft of property valued between $100 and $750; Alexis Millennium Nudd, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; Chad William Cleveland, 36, of Henderson, evading arrest/detention, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, resisting arrest, search or transport and warrants for parole violation for burglary of a building and possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; and Jennifer Lee Morgan, 35, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for public intoxication, two counts of failure to attend school — parent/guardian contributing, driving while license invalid and no insurance.
