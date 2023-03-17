The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Michael Dwayne Gregory Jr., 45, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Aaron Michael Duckworth, age unavailable, of Trinidad, Colorado, possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a penalty group 2 controlled substance; Devin Jamal Williams, 28, of Lufkin, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana and a warrant for motion to revoke probation for theft of a firearm; and Stormy Lynn Felps, 29, of Lufkin, prohibited substance in a correctional facility-alcohol/drug/phone/tobacco and possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance.
