The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Jennifer Duffield Smallwood, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for theft of property valued between $100 and $750; Ernesto Rodriguez, 70, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Jacob Michael Arrowood, 31, of Lufkin, criminal mischief, possession of less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance and DWI; Michael Allen Fore, 56, of Nacogdoches, warrant for assault causing bodily injury; Christopher Cornelius Redix, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to appear for possession of a dangerous drug; Juan Contreras, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for assault of a public servant; and Ruben Luna Rodriguez, 33, of Denton, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a penalty group 2 controlled substance and warrants for possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, no insurance, driver with open container and possession of drug paraphernalia.
