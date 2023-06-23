The Lufkin Police Department did not release media reports Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: Robert James Clayton, 44, of Spring, warrants for theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two prior convictions, three counts of no/defective head lamps, failure to stop, two counts of expired or no license plate, driving while license invalid, four counts of expired driver’s license, no license plate light, two counts of no insurance, no driver’s license and defective or no stop lamps; Shynisky Marie Glenn, 29, of Lufkin, possession of less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance and a warrant for criminal mischief causing $100-$750 in damages; and Jim Kelly Kendrick, 61, of Lufkin, possession of more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance.
