The Lufkin Daily News and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Dayna Michelle Ryan, age unavailable, of Houston, driving while intoxicated; Robert Dwayne Cooper, age unavailable, of Diboll, public intoxication; Jaden Da’Shun Johnson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Oscar Rene Hernandez, age unavailable, of Huntington, warrant for assault/family violence.
