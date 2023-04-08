The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Laura Wood, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Louis Charles Skinner, 42, of Lufkin, warrant for parole violation for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; Grady Huffman, 28, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; and Amanda Eileen Phillips, 24, of Etoile, criminal trespass and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.