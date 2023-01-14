The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Grady Huffman, 28, of Lufkin, theft of property valued between $100 and $750; Darrion Dewayne Oliphant, age unavailable, of Diboll, warrant for other agency hold for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; Tysce Kentril Sayles, 43, address unavailable, possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and resisting arrest, search or transport; Ruben Lemus Cardenas, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; and Gregory Arp, 43, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
