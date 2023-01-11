The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Armando Jesus Delacruz, 34, of Diboll, public intoxication and a warrant for criminal trespass of a habitat/shelter/Superfund/infrastructure; Tarus Lavan Roberts, 53, of Lufkin, theft of property less than $2,500 with two prior convictions, failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information and warrants for theft with two prior convictions and parole violation for larceny; and Heather Renee Bassett, 46, of Lufkin, interfering with an emergency call.
