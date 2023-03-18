The Lufkin Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release police reports Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested William Patrick Honeycutt, 45, of Broaddus, Thursday on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, criminal trespass, theft of property valued at less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions and a warrant for possession between 1 and 4 grams of a penalty group 1 controlled substance.
