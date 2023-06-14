Police arrested a Lufkin woman on a charge of robbery after she bit a Lufkin Mall security guard who attempted to stop her from leaving with $146 worth of clothing from Buckle, according to a Lufkin police report.
Crosby Alexandria McClendon also had warrants for open container (passenger), possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation, forgery of a financial instrument, bond surrender for forgery of a financial instrument, failure to appear for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and bail jumping and failure to appear.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.