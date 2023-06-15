Police arrested a Lufkin man and woman on drug charges after detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Forrest Park Boulevard around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Jocelyn Patrice Williams, 34, was charged with possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty 1 controlled substance and a warrant for manufacture and delivery of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance, and James Harold Williams, 62, was charged with possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and warrants for possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance and two counts of manufacture and delivery of less than 1 gram of a penalty 1 controlled substance, according to Angelina County Jail records.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.