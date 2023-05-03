Officers arrested a Lufkin man on drug charges after a no-injury, hit-and-run accident involving his silver 2012 Ford F150, according to a police report.
Damien R. Reese, 40, was charged with possession of 2-4 ounces of marijuana, 4-400 grams of a penalty group 2 controlled substance, 1-4 grams of a penalty group 2 controlled substance and less than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance. He also had a warrant out of Smith County for bond surrender for possession of less than 1 gram of a penalty group 1 controlled substance.
