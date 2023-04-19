A man pushed another man around 5:15 p.m. at a convenience store in the 1900 block of East Denman Avenue.
Lufkin police charged a Diboll man with driving while intoxicated around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday after a major accident involving his gray 2009 Chevrolet Silverado in the 100 block of North Timberland Drive.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
