A woman in the 900 block of Hill Street reported her uncle’s wallet missing around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Tony Curtis Evans, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence, no insurance, failure to drive in a singe lane, expired driver’s license, driving while license invalid, two counts of failure to appear, two counts of public intoxication, two counts of no driver’s license, two counts of displaying expired license plates and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and Adelphin Basquet Jr., 38, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.