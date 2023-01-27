A Lufkin police officer discovered a syringe of methamphetamine while performing inventory on a vehicle that was being towed for no insurance around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South First Street.
The owner of the vehicle had already left the scene before the discovery was made.
