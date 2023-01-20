Lufkin police arrested Joel A. Lopez, 33, of Diboll, on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday after a single-vehicle accident in the 500 block of North John Redditt Drive, according to a police report.
Police arrested Joshua Davis, 25, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated at 3:44 a.m. Thursday after responding to a welfare check in the 100 block of South John Redditt Drive. He also was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of fewer than 28 grams of a penalty group 3 controlled substance.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.