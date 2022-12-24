Lufkin police officers are investigating an overnight shooting in which a juvenile sustained critical injuries.
Around midnight, officers were called to a local emergency room to a report of a juvenile who had been brought into the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound, city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth said. The juvenile was then flown to an out-of-town hospital in critical condition Friday.
We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.